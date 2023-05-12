Dakota Wealth Management Buys 13,968 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
