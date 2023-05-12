DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

