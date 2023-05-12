Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

CM stock opened at C$56.21 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

