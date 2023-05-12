Desjardins Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LB stock opened at C$30.91 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

