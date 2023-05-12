DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.00. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

