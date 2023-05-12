Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 154,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 2.8 %

APPS opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

