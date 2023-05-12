Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $6.80

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.18. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 9,299,617 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

