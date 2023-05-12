Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,633 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,928. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

