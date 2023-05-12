Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $64.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

