Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $427.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

