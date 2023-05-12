Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik Purchases 506 Shares

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) Director James L. Janik bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,621.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,026.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE PLOW opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLOW. StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

