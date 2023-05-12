DraftKings’ (DKNG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.00 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,063,948 shares of company stock worth $41,394,534. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,440 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

