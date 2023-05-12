Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
