Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $32.45

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $29.91. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 961,290 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

