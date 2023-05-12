East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of East West Bancorp worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,142. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

