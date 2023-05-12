ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.00. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.16.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$3.14 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.49 million, a PE ratio of 314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

About ECN Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

