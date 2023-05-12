Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,174 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

