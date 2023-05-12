Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,353 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

