Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 4,589 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $545.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

