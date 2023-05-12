Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.81 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

