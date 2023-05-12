Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of A opened at $127.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.