Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,462,000 after buying an additional 988,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after buying an additional 2,190,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 0.75. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

