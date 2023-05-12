Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 155 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

