Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,846 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NIO by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NIO by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

