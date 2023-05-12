Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $344.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

