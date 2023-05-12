Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $743.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.41.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

