Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 251.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,698,000 after purchasing an additional 230,120 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $116.80 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

