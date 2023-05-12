Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 34.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after buying an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after buying an additional 2,190,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 56.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 1,113,657 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

