Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,573 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

