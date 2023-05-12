Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $458.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

