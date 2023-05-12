Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

