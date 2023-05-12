Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.