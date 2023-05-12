Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

