Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

