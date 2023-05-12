Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

