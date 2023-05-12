Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after buying an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

