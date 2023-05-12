Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Mizuho began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

NYSE TME opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

