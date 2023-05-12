Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 479,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $91,275,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Price Performance

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $201.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average is $195.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

