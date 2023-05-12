Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

PCTY stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,526 shares of company stock worth $36,710,417. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

