Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.30 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

