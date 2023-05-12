Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,264 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $201.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.40. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

