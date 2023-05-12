Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 28,330 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.25% of Stride worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 402.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stride by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

