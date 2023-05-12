Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 35,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE NOVA opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

