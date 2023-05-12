Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 3,589 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

