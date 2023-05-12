Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,710 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after acquiring an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

RY opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

