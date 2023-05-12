Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,710 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

