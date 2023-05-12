Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 193 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

