Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,379 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $198.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

