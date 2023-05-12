Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast



Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

