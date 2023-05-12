Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,614 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,090,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,710,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

